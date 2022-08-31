Casino Ladder match partaicipants revealed for All Out

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW CEO and booker Tony Khan took to Twitter today to reveal the participants for the Casino Ladder match. Khan announced seven of the eight participants in the match with the eighth participant a mystery “Joker.”

The particpants announced for the match are: Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, and Dante Martin.

The winner of the match will recieve a future AEW World Championship match.

