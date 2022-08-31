SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is all about the upcoming All Out PPV event this weekend.

Dynamite this week will feature it’s half bracket final in the Trios Championship Tournament. The Elite will face United Empire and the winner will move on to the All Out final, which will crown the first ever AEW Trios Championship. The gentleman to focus on during the match are Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. Both men have been in a feud with Omega running down Ospreay on the mic after cameras stopped rolling on last week’s Dynamite show. Omega returned to AEW just a handful of weeks ago, after being out of action for nine months recovering from an injury.

Other matches on this week’s show include Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager and Britt Baker & Jaime Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida. Last week on Dynamite, Hager attacked Danielson in the ring. Danielson is scheduled to face Hager’s faction leader, Chris Jericho, at All Out. All four women in the tag team match will collide at All Out for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship on the line.

Finally, Jon Moxley will speak live on this week’s Dynamite after decimating C.M. Punk last week to become Undisputed AEW World Champion. There is no indication as to what Moxley will say or if it will lead to a rematch between both men at All Out.

All Out airs live on PPV on September 4. Other announced matches for the show include Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage, Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and more.

