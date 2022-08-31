SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Daniel Garcia says that the most important thing he’s learned from Chris Jericho in AEW is telling stories with body language.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Garcia spoke in detail about working with Jericho in the Jericho Appreciation Society.

“Chris has taught me a lot about the entertainment aspect of wrestling,” Garcia said. “Something that I really admire about Chris is you can watch his segments, his matches and his promos with no sound. And you could still tell what points he is getting across with just his face.

“That’s the biggest thing I learned from him: How to portray a story and how to portray emotion without necessarily having to state it abruptly and so broadly to the audience. I think he’s a master at telling the story through his body language and pushing narratives forward without having to say it so straightforward.”

Garcia clashed with Jericho after his match with Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite. The clash was rooted in an argument over whether or not Garcia is a wrestler or a sports entertainer, which led to Danielson getting involved on Garcia’s behalf. Danielson will face Jericho at Sunday’s All Out event.

AEW All Out airs live on PPV on September 4. Other announced matches include Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage, Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, the Trios Championship Tournament finals, and more.

CATCH-UP: Jon Moxley set for major GCW Championship defense