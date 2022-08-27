Jon Moxley to speak on AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

One week after defeating CM Punk to unify the AEW World Championships, Jon Moxley will speak on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced the news during this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Punk appeared to have injured his surgically repaired foot during the match and Moxley took full advantage. Just minutes into the match, Moxley connected with two Paradigm Shifts before making the cover for the win.

Next week’s Dynamite is the go-home episode ahead of the All Out PPV event on September 4.

All Out will air live on PPV from the NOW Arena near Chicago. Matches on the show include Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks, a fatal four-way match for the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship, Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and more.

