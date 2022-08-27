News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/27 – The Fix Flashback (7-16-2015): Stephanie’s intro of three NXT women, Lethal wins ROH Title, Tough Enough, Galloway, Cena-Owens-Cesaro-Rusev, Corbin, UFC (57 min.)

August 27, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin we jump back just over seven years to the July 16, 2015 episode covering these topics: Stephanie McMahon’s intro of three NXT women, Jay Lethal wins ROH Title, Tough Enough, Drew Galloway, John Cena-Kevin Owens-Cesaro-Rusev segment, Baron Corbin’s presentation as a guy frustrated with Internet darling, UFC PPV review, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*