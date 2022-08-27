FREE PODCAST 8/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (8-21-17) McGregor-Mayweather analysis from pre-fight hype to post-fight analysis and fallout, plus Jon Jones drug test failure (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the August 21, 2017 and August 28, 2017 episodes with MMATorch’s Michael Grocke, Robert Vallejos, and Matthew Peterson. First is the show discussing the latest news leading up to the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight including fight predictions, the latest betting odds, and the overall promotion of the fight. They also break down the most recent fight announcements and WWE Summerslam results.

Then they regathered a week later to discuss the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight including the result, whether McGregor’s performance hurt or helped MMA, what’s next for McGregor and what the UFC, Bellator and other organizations can learn from the promotion of the fight. They also discuss the fallout from Jon Jones failed USADA drug test, Snoop Dogg’s commentary, and the new season of the Ultimate Fighter.

