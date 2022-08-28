VIP AUDIO 8/28 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: Coach Sean Hayes departs WWE for XFL, Valerie Loureda’s first month, 31 signings announced, Level Up character tweaks, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Tom Stoup covers WWE Performance Center Strength & Conditioning Director Sean Hayes’ departure from WWE to become the XFL Director of Player Performance, D-Von Dudley’s new role behind the scenes of NXT, the SummerSlam tryout including Big E’s presence and the fourteen resulting WWE Next In Line signings, notables of the seventeen further signings announced by WWE, and Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda’s first month at the Performance Center including a live event introduction and her first practice match, along with other observations. Stoup also provides thoughts on the debut of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price as a tag team, as well as character tweaks for NXT Level Up talent Damaris Griffin, Bryson Montana, Amari Miller, Myles Borne, Arianna Grace, Javier Bernal, Hank Walker, Sol Ruca, Quincy Elliot, and Kelly Kincaid. Finally, Stoup speculates as to Parker Boudreaux’s potential WWE future after Boudreaux was released and has since been seen all over AEW programming. Most shockingly, however: no obligatory Steph de Lander mention this month! The streak… is over. Unless episode descriptions count.

Bonus Point is PWTorch’s monthly VIP supplement tracking and analyzing WWE’s developmental system as primarily filtered through NXT Level Up.

