Rey Mysterio talks longevity of his career in wrestling

Rey Mysterio says that his passion for the professional wrestling business and his son are what has helped him maintain his career longevity.

In an interview with Graham Matthews, Mysterio talked about the length of his career and what his run means to him.

“The passion I have for this sport – I’ve been very blessed to be going as long as I have,” Mysterio said. “Not only that, but now I’m sharing a different time of my career next to my son. This is all very special to me. I never thought that I would be sitting here one day talking about a documentary on my life and at the same time, wrestling next to my son. It’s very special.

“That is a huge factor in terms of motivation to keep doing what I’m doing,” Mysterio said of working with his son, Dominik. “The other factor is my fanbase. My fanbase has been incredible, supportive, and loving from day one. Without them, I would not be where I’m at today. The third factor to me performing at the level that I have been is the stem cell treatments. It’s beee rejuvenating me from day one.”

Mysterio’s A&E Biography aired on Sunday and detailed his life and career in the wrestling business. He will team with Edge to take on The Judgement Day at the Clash at the Castle PLE this weekend.

Clash at the Castle airs live on Peacock on September 3. Other matches announced for the event are Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, and more.

