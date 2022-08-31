SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 featuring many surprise appearances from WWE main roster stars. Finn Balor, Nikki A.S.H, Doudrop, Butch (formerly Pete Dunne in NXT) via video, Shayna Baszler, Gunther, Ciampa, and Ricochet.

Balor confronted Bron Breakker face to face in the NXT locker room. He told Breakker not to overlook Tyler Bate at Worlds Collide, but then wished him luck. Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H walked to the ring after Kayden Carter & Katana Chance were victorious in their match. They requested a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. Backstage, Tyler Bate watched a video of Butch talking about the history of NXT UK and Baszler ran into NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose. Later in the night, Ciampa setup a chair next to Breakker and gave him words of wisdom on being champion. Finally, Ricochet interrupted Carmelo Hayes in the main event segment of the show.

Ricochet challenged Hayes for his NXT North American Championship at Worlds Collide and Hayes accepted. Both men got physical with one another as the show went off the air. Ricochet is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Worlds Collide airs live on Peacock on September 4. Matches announced for the card include Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate for the NXT and NXT UK Championship, Mandy Rose vs. Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport in a triple threat match for the NXT and NXT UK Women’s Championship, and more.

