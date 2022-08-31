Jon Moxley set for major GCW Championship defense

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley will put his GCW World Championship on the line against Nick Gage at the GCW Fight Club event on the weekend of October 8 and October 9.

*SAVE THE DATE* GCW returns to The Showboat in ATLANTIC CITY on October 8th and 9th for Fight Club Weekend 2022! Featuring:

*Title vs Career*

MOX vs GAGE

+more! Tickets On Sale this FRIDAY (9/2) at 11AM! Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/TOohrbxoWl — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 31, 2022

Moxley and Gage confronted one another at the GCW Homecoming show. Gage said he wanted a title match and Moxley agreed, but only if Gage put his career on the line. Gage agreed to that stipulation, so it will be title vs. career.

Moxley and Gage have a long history together. Moxley defeated Gage to retain his title at the GCW Homecoming event last year. They’ve also had various matches on the independent circuit prior to Moxley joining WWE.

Other matches for Fight Club have not been announced at this time.

