WWE Clash at the Castle event nearly sold out

WWE Clash at the Castle event in the UK, WWE’s first UK stadium show in 30 years, has nearly sold out.

WrestleTix is reporting that 62,594 tickets have been sold for the show, with the stadium currently being set for a 67,580 capacity.

WWE Clash at the Castle

Sat, 3 Sept 2022, 15:00

Principality Stadium, Cardiff Available Tickets => 4,986

Current Setup/Capacity => 67,580

Tickets Distributed => 62,594 [https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/1BlkMmDuqG — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 30, 2022

WrestleTix also is reporting that the WWE has seen good ticket movement within the last week. Clash at the Castle airs live on Peacock on September 3. Matches on the show include Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more.

