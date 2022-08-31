SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

AUGUST 30, 2022

RECORDED AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS ORLANDO, FLORIDA

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

AEW Dark Announcers: Excalibur, Caprice Coleman, and Taz

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show.

(1) JOHN SILVER vs. SERPENTICO (w/Luther)

Taz is baffled Serp has a fan club sign in the crowd. Silver showed off his power with multiple beals, until Luther ran distraction. Silver popped him with a forearm, but ran into a Serpentico thrust kick and knee drop. Luther screamed instructions from the outside as Serpentico tried one too many headbutts, missed and Silver mounted a comeback. Series of clotheslines led to a back body drop and powerbomb off a counter to a leap frog. Silver hit a series of kicks and the Spin Doctor for the victory.

WINNER: John Silver in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Pretty quick win for Johnny Hungee to kick off the show as he continues to build momentum ahead of the Trios semi final matchup on Rampage. Taz made a Hi, Ho, Silver reference that he thinks will confuse fans who are just tuning in, as Excalibur said yeah, because people jump 5 minutes into the show, which popped Taz.)

(2) DIAMANTE vs. CHARLETTE RENEGADE (w/Robyn Renegade)

Tilt a whirl head scissors sent Charlette to the corner where Diamante got an uppercut and dropkick to the back. Diamante got hung up in the corner, as Charlette took the ref, which allowed Robyn to cheap shot Diamante with a forearm. Robyn choked Diamante right in front of the ref, but he did nothing about it. Charlette set up Diamante in the corner, trash talked too much and Diamante tried a hurricanrana off the second and didn’t hit it at all, landing pretty bad. Diamante got some rolling Germans, sent Charlette into her sister on the apron and got the Code Red for the victory.

WINNER: Diamante in 3:00

(Howard Analysis: Aside from that hurricanrana spot that should’ve been edited out, Diamante looked solid yet again. I continue to hope she’ll start feuding with someone soon, as it’s felt like forever since her Big Swole feud.)

(3) ANGELO PARKER (w/Matt Menard) vs. GUS DE LA VEGA

Parker leveled De La Vega with a right hand and elevated DDT for the lightning quick win.

WINNER: Angelo Parker in 15 seconds

(Howard’s Analysis: Not a hair out of place, as Cool Hand Ang sent a message to Taz, demanding him to send Hook.)

(4) KIERA HOGAN vs. MYLO

Mylo worked and early headlock, but Hogan took the fight to the corner. Mylo responded with forearms, got thrown off a monkey flip attempt and ate a Hogan thrust kick. Hogan dared Mylo to fight back, which she did, until Hogan got a drop toehold to the corner and sliding dropkicks. Hogan hit a buzzsaw kick to put it away.

WINNER: Kiera Hogan in 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Mylo took the first 30 seconds or so, but the rest was all Kiera Hogan, who no doubt made Jade & the Baddies proud.)

(5) TRUSTBUSTERS (Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux & Slim-J w/Sonny Kiss & Jeeves Kay) vs. TYSHAUN PEREZ & HERMANO & LOGAN CRUZ

Daivari & Slim-J took the fight to Perez in the early going, as Slim-J hit a nice head scissors and lariat. Slim-J ripped off his tank top and Taz compared him to Jeep Swenson. Boudreaux made the tag and steamrolled everyone in his path. Three separate corner splashes until Boudreux stacked them and hit one more splash. Slim-J hit a diving reverse DDT out the corner on Hermano, the assisted Sliced Bread on Perez, as Daivari hit his top rope splash. Boudreaux hit his stalling back drop slam on Cruz for the victory.

WINNERS: Trustbusters in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Trustbusters keep racking up wins on Dark, which leads me to believe they could challenge for the Trios titles down the line, despite losing in the first round of the tournament.)

(6) JULIA HART vs. VICKY DREAMBOAT

A series of reverse waist locks led to a one count off a school girl from Dreamboat. Julia leveled Dreamboat in the face with a boot and back elbow to follow. Hard forearms and boots from Julia, who had to be physically pulled off her opponent by referee Aubrey. Dreamboat hit a leg sweep, as Julia regrouped outside and pulled Dreamboat to the floor. Dreamboat slammed Julia’s face into the steps, but as they got back in the ring, Julia hit a thrust kick and running clothesline to the neck. That set the stage for the Hartless submission victory.

WINNER: Julia Hart in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Dreamboat got more offense than you’d assume, but Julia recovered rather quickly and it was academic from there. This new dark side of Julia Hart is exactly what she needed, as her aggressiveness is a welcome change to her character.)

-Lexy Nair is backstage with Angelo Parker & Matt Menard, as they put over how much faster Parker’s win was tonight over Hook’s win on Rampage over Zack Clayton. Parker demands they send Hook, Menard wants to know if Hook is a tough guy or a pretty boy? What would Hook do if they stole his hair gel? Parker suggests they take his FTW title.

(7) KAYLA ROSSI (w/Diamond Sheik) vs. VIPRESS

Rossi got right in the face of Vipress and launched her clear across the ring. Rossi choked Vipress in the ropes and ran through Vipress with a clothesline. A stalling Samoan Drop led to a standing moonsault for the win.

WINNER: Kayla Rossi in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Not much happened in this one, as Rossi needs to show more explosiveness as a powerhouse. I know this was only her second match, but this felt very slow, despite going barely under 2 minutes. She certainly has the look and hopefully she’ll be on Dark more to get ring time.)

(8) VARSITY BLONDS (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) vs. ROSARIO GRILLO & DEAN ALEXANDER

Pillman & Grillo took turns working over each others arms until Pillman escaped, used his speed and mowed down Grillo with a spear. Griff did the same to Alexander as the Blonds unleashed rights and lefts. A snap neckbreaker from Pillman, big legdrop by Griff, as the Blonds knocked Alexander off the apron and hard into the railing. An assisted dropkick spinebuster got the win for Griff.

WINNERS: Varsity Blonds in 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Much more aggressive Varsity Blonds, coming off their quick loss to the Gunn Club. Griff & Pillman need a major shakeup to their characters, they seem to have stalled big time since Julia Hart left them and I don’t know if that means they should break up, but something needs to change for this duo.)

(9) DANTE MARTIN vs. AR FOX

Dante got sent to the apron early, backflipped to the floor to avoid a charging Fox, as these two jumped back inside, had a quick series of counters until a double kip up face off. Fox floated over in the corner, rolled through the opposite side, tripped out Dante’s legs, rolled into the ring with a corkscrew brainbuster for two. Fox took too long to follow up and Dante hit a vertical suplex. Dante used his speed to float over from one side of the apron to the other into a diving cross body for two. Dante took way too long himself to follow up in the corner, which allowed Fox hit the Lo-Mein Pain and 450 splash for two. Dante kicked free and quickly recovered to hit the Nose Dive to get the win.

WINNER: Dante Martin in 4:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Oh how I wish this was given ten more minutes, as these two were only allowed to scratch the surface of what a match between them could truly be. I’m happy AR Fox got a shot and hopefully it’s not the last. I’d love to see a rematch, especially one with more time.)

(10) BROCK ANDERSON (w/Arn Anderson) vs. TYSON MADDUX

Brock zoned in on the right arm of Maddux with an arm bar into Garvin Stomp. Maddux fought back with a dropkick and leaping splash in the corner. Maddux did a Fargo Strut out of the corner and turned around right into a spinebuster to give Brock the three.

WINNER: Brock Anderson in 1:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Well, that was quick, but hey, we got a Garvin Stomp, Fargo Strut and spinebuster in the 90 seconds this went, so I can’t complain.)

(11) THE WORKHORSEMEN (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) vs. OLIVER SAWYER & MANNY LO

Very loud sole butt to the midsection from Henry on Lo immediately, as Drake jumped in and starched poor Lo with a right hand. The corner chop was loud as well, as Taz says one blown up areola is problematic, while two are fine. Falling headbutt by Drake, as Taz compares it to Maki Itoh, making it the first time anyone has compared JD Drake and “Cutest in the World” Maki Itoh. Lo fought back with forearms aplenty and dove for the Sawyer hot tag. Sawyer cleaned house for about 30 seconds until Drake put on the brakes to avoid a DDT. Drake & Henry hit running corner sentons, Henry hit a top rope double stomp and Drake nailed the top rope moonsault for the victory. Post match, Tony Schiavone asked JD Drake about The Wingmen, as Drake thanks them for everything they’ve done, but it’s time for him to focus on The Workhorsemen. They’re new slogan is they’re going to punch in and knock out.

WINNERS: The Workhorsemen in 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: I’m a big fan of this team, as Drake & Henry continue looking like a duo that could push any team to their limit if given a chance. I’m happy Drake is focused on his team with Henry now, as these two are a good duo.)

(12) LEILA GREY vs. RENEE MICHELLE

Both ladies traded arm bars until Grey got a leg sweep and short dropkick. Grey drove her boot to the throat for the count of four and followed with a snap suplex for two. Michelle did a baseball slide in the corner and sort of avoided a splash. Michelle hit a missile dropkick off the top and wheel kick to the shoulder for two. Grey fought back with a jaw breaker; step up knee in the corner and nice Tornado DDT. Grey hit a round the world face buster to get the victory.

WINNER: Leila Grey in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I don’t know if Leila is still in the Baddies or not, as this past week it certainly looked like she was given the boot. I can only assume Red Velvet is back soon and Jade doesn’t need Leila watching her back anymore? That’s the only thing I can come up with.)

(13) RUSH (w/Jose the Assistant) vs. BLAKE CHRISTIAN

Dueling chants from the crowd immediately, as these two had a lightning quick start with Rush being sent to the floor by Christian. Rush ducked a baseball slide, leveled Christian with a forearm and chucked into multiple guard rails. Rush was about to choke Christian with the camera cable, but Jose had to call him off. Rush toyed with Christian back inside and again dropped him with a stiff forearm. Rush silenced the crowd for his knife edge chops to echo. Rush faked out a Bulls Horns and kicked Christian in the face instead. Christian dropkicked out the leg of Rush, hit a Tiger Feint Kick and missile dropkick that sent Rush outside. Christian hit two topes and Fosbury Flop before going up top back in the ring. Christian hit a springboard 450 for two, as Christian went up top again for another 450, but Rush popped to his feet into a headbutt. Rush hit the Bulls Horns flush to the face in the corner to get the victory.

WINNER: Rush in 6:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This was another match I wish went ten more minutes, but despite that, this was an excellent main event with both man getting in plenty of offense. Rush ultimately was on a whole other level and just was too much for Christian to handle tonight.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Pretty standard episode of Dark tonight, with the only Dynamite or Rampage related competitor being John Silver victorious in singles action. Also, Angelo Parker wasn’t messing around and wants Hook, so I expect that happening soon, perhaps on the Buy-In of All Out maybe? Match of the Night tonight easily went to the main event, as Rush & Blake Christian was an easy pick. Had Dante & AR Fox been given more than four and a half minutes perhaps that would’ve been the best of the night? As for the rest of the show, you had strong showings from The Workhorsemen, Trustbusters, Julia Hart, Diamante and others, which is what you’d expect on Dark.

