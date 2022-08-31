FREE PODCAST 8/30 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss AEW All Out hype and Clash at Castle hype, can Omega be top star for AEW, should Drew beat Roman this time, Gargano, Riddle, more (168 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

They discuss these topics:

A march through AEW All Out line-up and evaluating the hype and the pacing of the card taking shape.

The Jon Moxley-C.M. Punk situation.

Can Kenny Omega be AEW’s top star ever, or should that even still be a goal?

Paul Levesque’s booking aesthetic revealing itself over the last four weeks, including specifics from last night’s Raw.

A preview of the Clash at the Castle line-up, including whether Drew McIntyre might beat Roman Reigns and whether that’s a good idea at this point.

Riddle showing more of an edge, and is Levesque playing with fire at all with his new demeanor?

Thoughts on Dexter Lumis-Miz storyline and where it might go?

More!

And in the VIP Exclusive Aftershow, they answer Mailbag questions on Dax losing singles matches, would AEW have 2 million viewers if they had taken different approach, Survivor Series format this year, unresolved storylines under Levesque’s watch, and more.

