Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson is official for the AEW All Out PPV event.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Daniel Garcia and Chris Jericho had their face-to-face discussion regarding their spat after Garcia lost a two out of three falls match to Danielson last week. Garcia told Jericho that he a moment with his hero. Jericho apologized, but demanded that Garcia call himself a sports entertainer.

Danielson walked out to the ring and told Garcia to be whatever he wants to be. Garcia said he couldn’t choose and left Jericho and Danielson in the ring. Jericho questioned whether Danielson was really the best wrestler in the world. Danielson said that they should find out right there. Jericho agreed to the match, but said he’d only do it at All Out.

Other matches for All Out were announced on Dynamite as well. Ricky Starks will face Powerhouse Hobbs, Christian Cage accepted Jungle Boy’s challenge and the two will collide on PPV, and Swerve In Our Glory will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed.

Ricky Starks, in an extremely emotional state here on #AEWDynamite, challenges former friend and teammate #PowerhouseHobbs to a fight on Sunday September 4 at #AEWAllOut! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/tPqYq151O6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

All Out airs live on PPV on March 4. Matches on the card include Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh, and more.

