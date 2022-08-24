Jon Moxley wins Undisputed AEW World Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley is the Undisputed AEW World Champion.

Moxley defeated C.M. Punk on AEW Dynamite in squash-like fashion to win the match and unify the world titles for the first time in AEW history. Punk kicked Moxley and appeared to have re-injured his surgically repaired foot. Moxley took advantage and targeted the foot before connecting with two Paradigm Shifts before making the cover for the win.

The undisputed #AEW World Champion Jon Moxley celebrates, while a heartbroken CM Punk is helped out of the arena. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/aQZxAPOlM4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

After the match, Moxley celebrated as Punk was tended to by doctors. Moxley then celebrated in the audience with the Cleveland crowd.

