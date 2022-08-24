News Ticker

Jon Moxley wins Undisputed AEW World Championship

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

August 24, 2022

Jon Moxley is the Undisputed AEW World Champion.

Moxley defeated C.M. Punk on AEW Dynamite in squash-like fashion to win the match and unify the world titles for the first time in AEW history. Punk kicked Moxley and appeared to have re-injured his surgically repaired foot. Moxley took advantage and targeted the foot before connecting with two Paradigm Shifts before making the cover for the win.

After the match, Moxley celebrated as Punk was tended to by doctors. Moxley then celebrated in the audience with the Cleveland crowd.

