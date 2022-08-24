News Ticker

Legendary Impact Wrestling tag team set for AEW debut

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

August 24, 2022

Motor City Machine Guns set for All Out
The Motor City Machine Guns (photo Impact Wrestling)
The Motor City Machine Guns are headed to AEW.

Sonjay Dutt revealed on this week’s episode Dynamite that Chris Sabin and Alex Shelly would team with Jay Lethal against Wardlow & FTR at All Out.

The Motor City Machine Guns are multiple time Impact Tag Team Champions and have held gold in a variety of other promotions as well. All Out is the first AEW appearance for the team. They were the tag team of the year in 2010.

