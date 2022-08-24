FREE PODCAST 8/24 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Lilian Garcia: Details about her strange WWE audition, trying to be accepted as an outsider, being a Flair fan, Vince McMahon, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (8-18-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews 15 year veteran WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia. She talked about her new show on Podcast One and interviews with Samoa Joe and Batista in her first two shows, plus her unlikely journey to WWE, being a pro wrestling fan and a Ric Flair fan in particular, a strange WWE audition, getting acclimated to the unwritten rules of trying to be accepted despite being seen as an outsider using WWE as a stepping stone, her decision to leave WWE, why she returned, whether management ever treated her poorly, advice to people arriving in WWE in various positions, highs and lows of her WWE career, her thoughts on Vince McMahon, and more.

