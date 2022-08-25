FREE PODCAST 8/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland interview Mims from NWA about his match with EC3 at NWA 74 and more, plus a live report from Wrestling Revolver Sunday FunBey (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland interview Mims ahead of NWA 74 and his battle with EC3. They talk about his upcoming match, coming back from injury, how he got into weight training and wrestling, his goals, and proudest accomplishments to date. After the interview, it’s Wrestling Coast to Coast’s first ever live report from Wrestling Revolver’s Sunday FunBey with lots of live analysis and observations from the show, including the Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Rascalz in a dream match main event, Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan demolishing Logan James and JD Dunn in a “switchblade rules” match, the eponymous Chris Bey facing Dave Crist, and more. For VIP listeners, Chris and Justin check out their interview guest Mims as he faces AJ Cazana and old friend of the show Beer City Bruiser against Storm Thomas.

