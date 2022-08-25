FREE PODCAST 8/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Soucek: Mox beats Punk, where does this leave All Out main event, on-site reports, live callers, mailbag (168 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Andrew Soucek from the “All Elite Aftershow” PWTorch Dailycast to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They open by discussing the Jon Moxley win over C.M. Punk, speculating on what it means and what comes next for Moxley and Punk, including various options between now and All Out. They talk with callers about the overall show and various segments including the Daniel Garcia segment with Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson and the wildly athletic six-man tag main event. They talk with two on-site correspondents including PWTorch’s own Tyler Sage.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO