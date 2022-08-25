VIP AUDIO 8/24 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including the Moxley vs. Punk match to determine the sole AEW Champion, Thunder Rosa relinquishes her title, Death Triangle vs. Ospreay & Co., Lethal vs. Dax, Jericho-Garcia segment (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite including Jon Moxley vs. C.M. Punk to determine the sole AEW Champion, Thunder Rosa relinquishes her title, Death Triangle vs. Ospreay & Co. in Trios Tournament match, Jay Lethal vs. Dax, Chris Jericho-Daniel Garcia-Bryan Danielson segment, Ricky Starks speaks, Britt Baker in action, and more.

