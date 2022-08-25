VIP AUDIO 8/24 – Everything with Rich & Wade: More on AEW backstage issues including Punk and Khan commenting on reports, review of Charlotte on Stone Cold Sessions, Gargano’s return, Ronda, Drew-Reigns, Okada on G1 win, Rumble format (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s second episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

More on AEW backstage issues including C.M. Punk and Tony Khan commenting on reports

Review of Charlotte on Stone Cold Sessions

Johnny Gargano’s return

Reaction to Smackdown and Raw over the last week including Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre standing up to Roman Reigns, Bayley, Johnny Gargano, and more.

Byron Saxton pushing back against Corey Graves.

Okada on his G1 win and putting his Wrestle Kingdom title shot at stake

Could the Royal Rumble work as a two night event

And more

