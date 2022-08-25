News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/24 – Everything with Rich & Wade: More on AEW backstage issues including Punk and Khan commenting on reports, review of Charlotte on Stone Cold Sessions, Gargano’s return, Ronda, Drew-Reigns, Okada on G1 win, Rumble format (64 min.)

August 25, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s second episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • More on AEW backstage issues including C.M. Punk and Tony Khan commenting on reports
  • Review of Charlotte on Stone Cold Sessions
  • Johnny Gargano’s return
  • Reaction to Smackdown and Raw over the last week including Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre standing up to Roman Reigns, Bayley, Johnny Gargano, and more.
  • Byron Saxton pushing back against Corey Graves.
  • Okada on his G1 win and putting his Wrestle Kingdom title shot at stake
  • Could the Royal Rumble work as a two night event
  • And more

