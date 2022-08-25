AEW star reportedly suspended by Tony Khan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Eddie Kingston was reportedly suspended from AEW by Tony Khan.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Kingston was secretly suspended due to a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. The report indicates that Kingston has already served the suspension in full.

Fightful reported that the altercation began when Guevara made a comment about Kingston’s physique and Kingston then took a swing at him. Kingston and Guevara were slated to square off at the All Out PPV event in Chicago, but that match now hangs in the balance.

All Out will air live on PPV on September 4. Matches for the event include Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho, Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Jaime Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida for the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship, Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and more.

