VIP AUDIO 8/24 – East Coast Cast #591 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss drama involving Punk & Moxley & Page, would MJF thrive in current WWE ecosystem, Damien Priest solidified as top tier talent, more (92 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC, Cam and Trav discuss the drama over in AEW involving C.M. Punk, Jon Moxley, and Adam Page. The divided fanbase, the sharing of the same damn Triple H and John Cena promos. The fans who seem to have forgotten who C.M. Punk has always been. Would MJF thrive in the current WWE ecosystem? Damien Priest being solidified as a top tier talent working with Edge in the main event in Toronto. Looking forward to a jam-packed Labor Day weekend full of pro wrestling. Live calls, emails, and much more.

