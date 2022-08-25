VIP AUDIO 8/24 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Dynamite and Tony Khan, ECW wrestler J.T. Smith, cow pus and vaccinations, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: VIP this week has Trav and Rich talking that talk. Rich recaps tonight’s very notable episode of AEW Dynamite. Travis saw most of the show and joins in on the opining. The most likely explanation on why Punk dropped his championship in the manner he did. Has Tony Khan put his foot down? Is this the end of his buddy-buddy relationships with the talent? Randomly remembering ECW wrestler J.T. Smith and his shenanigans! Rich explains to Travis how cow pus led to vaccinations. The pair try not to talk about the new “She-Hulk” on Disney+ so they don’t spoil tomorrow’s conversation on Rich’s other show. The first day of 5th grade. The mailbag gets tended to.

