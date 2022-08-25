VIP AUDIO 8/25 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 9 – Genichiro Tenryu. The storied career of “Mr. Pro Wrestling” (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the ninth edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Celebrating 30 years as an obsessed professional wrestling fan, over the next year Alan will welcome 30 guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. The focus of this episode is a man who lives up to his lofty nickname, and that is simply “Mr. Pro Wrestling.” With close to 40 years on the job, Genichiro Tenryu had a career that very few have ever approached matching. From his grounding in All Japan Pro Wrestling, to his travels abroad, his work as the top star in his own promotions in the 1990s, and his status as a top freelance star in his fifties, Tenryu had the opportunity to share a ring with pretty much everyone who was anyone in the business until his poetic retirement match against Kazuchika Okada in 2015. Alan is joined by one of his great friends, and a bastion of Tenryu knowledge, Dean Knickerbocker, to try to do justice to this amazing career. What made Tenryu so special? What are some of his must-see matches and greatest rivalries? What is his influence on wrestling? All these topics and more are tackled on a show we’re very proud of. Check it out.

