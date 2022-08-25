Roman Reigns comments on new creative leadership in WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns says he simply does not care who is running the creative direction for WWE.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Reigns said that he’s the one really running the show in the company.

“We’re not erasing what I’ve done,” Reigns said in regards to new the new creative direction in the company. “Even if he (Paul Levesque) wasn’t completely locked in to what we’ve been doing over the past six months and obviously over the past year, with, you know, the health issues he’s overcome. I don’t care who’s running the show. In my mind, I’m running the show and as long as I continue to push myself and bring my very best performance every single week it don’t matter if it’s Vince, Triple H, Nick, Stephanie, Amazon, Disney, Heyman.”

Paul Levesque took over as the Head of Creative after Vince McMahon retired from WWE. Roman Reigns will face Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed Universal Championship at the Clash at the Castle PPV event on September 3. Other matches on the show include Seth Rollins vs. Riddle, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more.

