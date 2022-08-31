Tyson Fury reportedly will be at Clash at the Castle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Boxing champion, Tyson Fury, will reportedly be in Cardiff and at the WWE Clash at the Castle event on Saturday.

GiveMeSport is reporting that Fury will be in attendance, but will likely not be participating physically in the event at any time. Fury has appeared in WWE before and had a match against Braun Strowman at a Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Fury has stated his interest in working another match for WWE, but nothing specific had materialized. Drew McIntyre and Fury have battled with verbal barbs leading to speculation regarding a match between the two. McIntyre will main event Clash at the Castle and challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

Clash at the Castle airs live on Peacock on September 3. Other announced matches for the event include Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle, Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgement Day, Sheamus vs. Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: Rey Mysterio talks longevity of his career in wrestling