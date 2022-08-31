AJ Lee comments on potential return to the ring

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AJ Lee says that she has many people in her ear about things, but is going to take things slow when it comes to the future of her wrestling career.

Lee spoke with MMA Uncaged and detailed her thought process on dipping her toe back into the professional wrestling business.

“There’s definitely many people in my ear trying to get me to do things,” Lee said. “I love training. All kinds of training, so I have definitely gone to train. But all of the bugs of wrestling, and all those things , we are going to take it slow. We are going to start with WOW, we are going to start with commentating and producing, and just one step at a time.”

Lee is a now a commentator for WOW. She is also a New York Times bestseller. In WWE, Lee was a multiple time WWE Divas Champion. She retired from the ring shortly after WrestleMania 31.

