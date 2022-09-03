FREE PODCAST 9/3 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Gabe Sapolsky: Punk, Samoa Joe, Danielson, Aries “before they were stars,” ROH memories, adjusting DGUSA style due to concussions (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (8-24-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Gabe Sapolsky, the co-creator and longtime booker of ROH and now DGUSA and Evolve, about changing style due to concussions, what C.M. Punk, Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan, and Austin Aries were like “before they were stars” outside of ROH, how he is adjusting the in-ring style of DGUSA because of concussions, thoughts on the current WWE, TNA, and ROH products, the transition from DVD to iPPV, the importance of babyfaces and heels and how he approaches it differently than WWE does, and much more.

