WWE has plans for Ronda Rousey to be Brock Lesnar level star

WWE is planning on presenting Ronda Rousey as a Brock Lesnar level star moving forward.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that even though Rousey has been positioned opposite a clear babyface in Liv Morgan, the WWE isn’t looking at her as a heel. They aren’t looking at her as a heel either. The report indicates that the company simply wants her as top star.

Rousey lost the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank after Morgan cashed in her MITB contract. The two had a rematch at Summerslam. Morgan won that match, but under questionable circumstances, which led to Rousey attacking WWE officials. Rousey was suspended from WWE, but has regularly campaigned on television to be reinstated.

Rousey does not currently have a match scheduled and there isn’t a definitive timetable for her return from suspension.

