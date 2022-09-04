Major NXT 2.0 star debuts at WWE Clash at the Castle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Solo Sikoa made his WWE main roster debut on Saturday during WWE Clash at the Castle and did so in an impactful way.

Sikoa appeared during the Clash at the Castle main event WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. McIntyre connected with a strong Claymore and covered Reigns to try and win the match. As the referee’s hand dropped to the mat for a three count, he was pulled out of the ring by a figure wearing a black sweatshirt and hood. Sikoa revealed himself and looked on as Reigns secured the win to retain his championship soon after.

Solo Sikoa was a fixture of the NXT relaunch to NXT 2.0 last year and had memorable matches with Cameron Grimes, Carmelo Hayes, and others.

Sikoa is related to Roman Reigns and The Usos. He appears to be on track to work with The Bloodline on Smackdown given how his debut played out.

