AEW to gross over $100 million in 2022

AEW will gross over $100 million in 2022.

During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW President Tony Khan, talked financials and called the company’s success “unprecedented.”

“I’m not grossing a billion dollars, but I’m gonna gross over $100 million this year,” Khan said of his company. “That’s pretty unprecedented and it’s been over 20 years since anybody is doing that. To me, success is sustaining it.”

AEW will work to drive business with the All Out PPV on Sunday night. All Out features CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the World Championship, Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Jaime Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida for the Interim Women’s World Championship, Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho, and more.

