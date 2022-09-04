News Ticker

EC3 alleges Velveteen Dream attempted to inappropriately record wrestlers without consent

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 4, 2022

EC3 alleges inappropriate behavior by Velveteen Dream
Velveteen Dream (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
Former NXT star, EC3 revealed serious allegations against Velveteen Dream, stemming from a party at EC3’s house. In an interview with Sportskeeda, EC3 alleged that Velveteen Dream attempted to record superstars while in the bathroom without their prior consent or knowledge.

“We had a party and it was at my place, and he (Velveteen Dream) came over because I’m being friendly and I’m a top guy and I tried to welcome everybody into the thing,” EC3 said. “He left his phone in my bathroom with the camera on trying to capture people taking pisses, so there. What I did was I took the phone, I stopped the recording, and made sure the pee pee video of my wee wee was deleted because that was happening in my home, by the way,” EC3 said. He said that he ended the party at that point, so as to avoid a major confrontation with Velveteen Dream.

Velveteen Dream was recently arrested for battery and trespassing. He was released from WWE in 2021 after numerous sexual assault allegations.

