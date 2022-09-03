Seth Rollins talks issues he has with Matt Riddle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins speaks highly of Matt Riddle’s talent and potential in the ring, but dislikes and has always disliked his attitude.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Rollins spoke in detail about Riddle and their match at WWE Clash at the Castle.

“As long as I’ve known the guy, I’ve never really liked his attitude,” Rollins said of Riddle. “I never really liked the way he goes about his business. A lot of the ways that he sort of disrespected guys that were way above his pay grade when he was down in NXT — the Booker T’s, the Goldberg’s, the Brock Lesnar’s. Like, pay your dues. Work your way up.

“You’re so good.” Rollins said of Riddle. “He’s so ultra talented in the ring, just like he was in the octagon, but thats never been his issue. His issue is his head. Just getting himself mentally where he needs to be to be able to consistently perform. He’s trying to talk his way to the top, which I respect in some ways. At the same time, you’re gonna get there. Just work your way up the right way.”

Rollins and Riddle will clash in a match at the WWE Clash at the Castle PPV event in the UK. It’s the first stadium UK show in 30 years. Other announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Sheamus vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, and more.

