New Day vs. Viking Raiders – MISS

Historically, New Day plunder matches are entertaining, but this was a miss for me. This match was certainly a case of all filler, no substance. I don’t think going into a commercial five minutes into the show helped my Viking Experience.

Sami Zayn backstage segment – HIT

Sami Zayn is easily the M.V.P of Smackdown. It’s hard not to crack a smile when he’s on screen.

Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler promo – MISS

God lord, what was this segment? For something that was less than two minutes, that wasn’t very good. The entire dialogue was so fake. Who would talk like that? I’m apprehensive that WWE May have to abandon ship on this whole feud.

Karrion Kross Debut – MISS

TikTok, this match could not have been over quick enough. I didn’t watch any of Karrion’s independent work after his release, but he’s lost a step in the ring since his previous work with WWE. God speed to whoever has to work 20 minutes with this man.

Ronda Rousey and Adam Pearce – MISS

This was the weirdest damn segment. So Adam Pearce and Ronda Rousey are feuding? Not sure where this is going.

Maximum Male Models vs. Hit Row – MINOR HIT

The match was ok, but I enjoyed the post-match save from the Street Profits. I don’t hate the idea of Hit Row vs. Street Profits in a few weeks on Smackdown.

Baron Corbin Open Challenge – MISS

I’ve requested fewer repetitive combinations. I like Shinsuke, but we’ve seen this combination in one form or another nine times in 2021.

Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser – MISS

I had high expectations for this one, but it didn’t hit. You could tell the crowd was dead when this match started.

Roman Reigns two years celebration – MISS

Honestly, I would have flipped this week’s main event segment with last week’s main segment. Last week’s segment would have been more impactful, leading to Clash at the Castle this weekend.

