AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT
SEPTEMBER 2, 2022
RECORDED AT THE NOW ARENA IN HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
AIRED ON TNT
REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Announcers: Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho
Ring announcer: Justin Roberts
– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone.
(1) BEST FRIENDS (Orange Cassidy & Trent & Chuck Taylor) vs. DARK ORDER (Hangman Page & John Silver & Alex Reynolds) – AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Rampage Final
Cassidy started things off with Hangman Page. Danhausen tried cursing Page to start things off but the ref threw him out. The Elite was shown looking on from backstage. Cassidy and Page ended in a stalemate after some back and forth. Best Friends and Dark Order hit the ring with Best Friend taking the upper hand. Hangman helped Silver as Cassidy hit Page with some soft kicks to the back of his calves. Cassidy went for cover for two. [c]
Page and Reynolds were in the ring. Page threw Reynolds over the top rope and knotted his teammates. Page was thrown through the time keeper’s table. Inside the ring, Reynolds hit Cassidy with an elbow and covered for two. Silver hit the ring and took out each opponent. He was hit with a Beach break by Cassidy for two. Best Friends hit a triple team for two.
Hangman took out each member of Best Friends and got a two count after Deadeye. Cassidy hit an insider cradle for two on Silver. Taylor tagged in and got a close count on Hangman. Hangman went for the Buckshot Lariat but missed. Silver rolled up Taylor for the win.
WINNERS: Dark Order in 12:00
(Moynahan’s Take: A good opener with the right team going over. Let’s see how All Out turns out from here.)
– Eddie Kingston was shown talking about his match against Tomohiro Ishii in advance of their match at All Out Zero Hour. [c]
(2) REY FENIX vs. BLAKE CHRISTIAN
Fenix took the early advantage as the commentary team spoke about Christian’s background. Fenix maintained control and hit a thrust kick and then multiple chops before hitting a spike piledriver for the win.
WINNER: Rey Fenix in 3:00
(Moynahan’s Take: Fairly straightforward squash in advance of Fenix’s match at All Out.)
– Hook was backstage with Cool Hand Angelo Parker and Matt Menard in advance of their match at All Out.
(3) SAMMY GUEVARA & TAY MELO VS. RUBY SOHO & ORTIZ
Ortiz and Sammy started things off, with Ortiz taking control. Soho hit Sammy then played to the crowd. [c]
Ortiz and Sammy were battling in the ring, Sammy and Tay played up the advantage as Ortiz tagged in Soho. Soho took it to Tay as Sammy and Ortiz tagged in. Ortiz went for a cover for two.
Ruby and Tay tagged back in. Ruby took it to Sammy until Tay tagged in and went for cover. Ortiz broke it up as Tay and Sammy attacked Ortiz. Ruby rolled up Tay for the win.
WINNERS: Ruby Soho & Ortiz in 6:30
(Moynahan’s Take: Well, the match ended up leading to a Zero Hour AAA tag title match on the pre-show for All Out. I guess that’s fine?)
– Mark Henry was shown speaking with Jade Cargill and Athena. Athena said Cargill was afraid and she would lose the TBS title to her. Cargill said that Athena would be known as “37” after beating Athena. Athena said she would but an end to the title reign.
– Tony Shiavone was backstage with Swerve in our Glory and The Acclaimed. Acclaimed said they were taking home the titles. Swerve said it’d take a lot to take out Lee and Swerve as tag champions.
– FTR and Wardlow made their way to the ring. Dax said there was a time where he felt like most people didn’t like him until the fans started liking them. He said the six-man match at All Out meant a lot to them as far as building their legacy went. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelly cut them off and introduced themselves. Shelly admitted FTR was the best tag team on the planet, but said they had the admiration of the locker room. Shelly added that they had been together for nearly twenty years. Sonjay Dutt called out Dax and mentioned his daughter, which riled up Dax.
(4) RICKY STARKS vs. QT MARSHALL (w/The Factory)
– Mark Henry was backstage with Starks and Marshall on split screen. Starks was shown as keeping the Factory locked in behind a door. The fight broke out backstage as the two fought toward the ring. Starks threw Marshall into the ring as the bell finally rang. [c]
Starks fought back but Marshall hit him with a kick to the face. Starks hit a belly-to-belly suplex, then a DDT for two. The Factory hit the ring as Nick Comoroto gave Marshall with a watch. Starks clotheslined Marshall over the two rope and took out members of the Factory. inside the ring, Starks was met with a Diamond Cutter for two.
Starks countered Marshall and hit him with a spear. Starks hit Roshambo for the win.
WINNER: Ricky Starks in 7:30
– After the match, Powerhouse Hobbs hit the ring. Bryan Danielson then came out and faced off with Chris Jericho at the announced table.
(Moynahan’s Take: A quick but solid main event with the time we were given. I’m ready for the Hobbs/Starks matchup. Are you?)
FINAL THOUGHTS: Any time we get a live Rampage is a good day, especially when it’s a go-home episode before a PPV. I’m ready for All Out, and hope you are as well! Until next week, stay safe everyone!
