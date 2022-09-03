SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Announcers: Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone.

(1) BEST FRIENDS (Orange Cassidy & Trent & Chuck Taylor) vs. DARK ORDER (Hangman Page & John Silver & Alex Reynolds) – AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Rampage Final

Cassidy started things off with Hangman Page. Danhausen tried cursing Page to start things off but the ref threw him out. The Elite was shown looking on from backstage. Cassidy and Page ended in a stalemate after some back and forth. Best Friends and Dark Order hit the ring with Best Friend taking the upper hand. Hangman helped Silver as Cassidy hit Page with some soft kicks to the back of his calves. Cassidy went for cover for two. [c]

Page and Reynolds were in the ring. Page threw Reynolds over the top rope and knotted his teammates. Page was thrown through the time keeper’s table. Inside the ring, Reynolds hit Cassidy with an elbow and covered for two. Silver hit the ring and took out each opponent. He was hit with a Beach break by Cassidy for two. Best Friends hit a triple team for two.

Hangman took out each member of Best Friends and got a two count after Deadeye. Cassidy hit an insider cradle for two on Silver. Taylor tagged in and got a close count on Hangman. Hangman went for the Buckshot Lariat but missed. Silver rolled up Taylor for the win.

WINNERS: Dark Order in 12:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A good opener with the right team going over. Let’s see how All Out turns out from here.)

– Eddie Kingston was shown talking about his match against Tomohiro Ishii in advance of their match at All Out Zero Hour. [c]

(2) REY FENIX vs. BLAKE CHRISTIAN

Fenix took the early advantage as the commentary team spoke about Christian’s background. Fenix maintained control and hit a thrust kick and then multiple chops before hitting a spike piledriver for the win.

WINNER: Rey Fenix in 3:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Fairly straightforward squash in advance of Fenix’s match at All Out.)

– Hook was backstage with Cool Hand Angelo Parker and Matt Menard in advance of their match at All Out.

(3) SAMMY GUEVARA & TAY MELO VS. RUBY SOHO & ORTIZ