VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #723 (September 21, 2002): GLADD reacts to Billy & Chuck Wedding, TNA goes three hours, Gabe Sapolsky says in Torch Talk why Sandman bad fit for ROH

SUMMARY of #723 cover-dated September 21, 2002: This issue begins with an in-depth looks at what was working for and against TNA five years ago when it began running monthly PPVs instead of weekly PPVs along with Keller’s match report and Roundtable Reviews… Wade Keller’s “This Week” editorial gets GLADD’s response to the Billy & Chuck wedding on Smackdown… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” looks at some ridicule over Tracy Smothers’s seminar… Part two of Gabe Sapolsky’s “Torch Talk”… Plus WWF Newswire, TNA Newswire, ETC. Newswire, TV reports, Pat McNeill’s column, 1992 Backtrack, and more…



