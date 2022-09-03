SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE returns to the UK for the first stadium show in 30 years for Clash at the Castle. And man, they’ve brought some heavy artillery with them. Well, really one big piece of heavy artillery, right?

Clash at the Castle is very much a one match show, but that one match is massive and blockbuster. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is a main events’ main event. WWE has successfully rebuilt McIntyre into a credible contender and one that can believably beat Reigns. Reigns has had a truly legendary run as champion, but real contenders have been hard to find. McIntyre is that and it will make for an exciting atmosphere and match on Saturday night.

Call this a preview, a calm look into the distant future, or a gaze into a wondrous crystal ball; just don’t hold me to anything, ok?

Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle

A first name for Riddle! Hallelujah! The built for this match has been brilliant. I’m still not sure anybody can tell me what prompted this rivalry, but it doesn’t matter at this point. The sit-down interview between both men on Raw this week was a character defining moment for Riddle and one in which you can very much see a potential main event act. With that potential in mind, Riddle takes the win here and takes it cleanly.

Gunther vs. Sheamus – WWE Intercontinental Championship

I can’t wait for this one. I’ll set the over under on bruises for both men at 25 and I’m taking the over. You? These two are going to be stiff, rough, tough, and just a blast to watch. Plus, the IC title gets elevated due to the focused hype of the match. Gunther needs the win to stay strong and he’ll get it in a potential match of the night contender.

Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler – WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

This could go bad for Liv Morgan. Her championship run very much is built on a foundation of some heelish tactics that a sympathy babyface like her really can’t stand on. She’s going to take the win here, but it may be to a host of negative crowd reactions.

Rey Mysterio & Edge vs. The Judgement Day

What a turnaround for The Judgement Day in about the last month, huh? Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley are likely not a main event act together, but they’ve proved to be serviceable in the middle of the card. Mysterio & Edge are suitable rivals that appear to have an authentic disdain for their opponents. That’s a win. Now, Dominik, step up. It’s heel turn time and Dominik helps The Judgement Day win.

Bianca Belair & Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai

I’d be much more interested in this match if Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai were WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship right now. That’s a confusing booking choice given the push that both of those women have seen since joining the main roster. That team had heat that now is just a little less hot. Bayley, Sky, and Kai take the win here in attempt to get some of that heat back.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Just a tremendously built match. Yes, it rebuilt Drew McIntyre, but it also gave a lot to Roman Reigns too. Viable opponents have been hard to come by for him and McIntyre became one and thus elevated Roman’s game. Pulling the trigger on McIntyre as champion is tempting, but big business still exists with Reigns on top. So, Reigns retains, but with a twist. Karrion Kross costs McIntyre the match in a weak attempt to protect him.

