VIP AUDIO 9/2 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Final Clash at the Castle hype, Karrion Kross improves, Sami prepares to celebrate Roman, Rousey-Pearce gets heated, MMM make in-ring debut, more (16 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the final Clash at the Castle hype, Karrion Kross improves, Sami Zayn prepares to celebrate Roman, Ronda Rousey-Adam Pearce gets heated, Maximum Male Models make in-ring debut, Pete Dunne almost surfaces in Butch match, big step in Happy Corbin storyline with apparently JBL appearance, and more.

