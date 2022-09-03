VIP AUDIO 9/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Mailbag – Is there reason for concern about AEW booking, evaluating Sheamus’s career, will Vince be in WWE Hall of Fame soon, AEW video game, Rampage, Ospreay, Mox, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Is AEW TV beginning to look too much like familiar WWE formatting?
- Has AEW Rampage become the modern version of WCW Thunder or WWF Sunday Night Heat?
- Are there any wrestling moves you dislike?
- Why aren’t three-way tag matches fought under Triple Threat rules?
- Why do wrestlers talk about being in an industry or a business instead of a sport?
- More on Drew McIntyre’s hometown.
- Could the AEW Fight Forever video help AEW grow? Is there any precedent for video games helping grow or spark business?
- Can a case be made for some of AEW’s secondary titles?
- Is WWE happy with or regretting setting prices so high initially for Clash at the Castle?
- Will Vince McMahon be inducted into the Hall of Fame?
- What podcasts does Todd listen to?
- Are there other examples similar to C.M. Punk’s injury derailing so many plans a booker had?
- Was WWE business uptick a surprise and underestimated?
- Why is Jon Moxley escaping criticism for AEW’s flat business this summer when he was interim champion?
- What are the chances of a Discovery + Title and what kind of title would it be?
- What should Tony Khan call his inevitable second men’s tag team titles?
- How special a star is Will Ospreay?
- What’s Wade’s issue with not saying “dope” by saying “banger”? Which word is more currently cool?
- How does the World Champion leave an open contract on the mat and no one else steps up to take him up on it before Punk did?
- Should Sheamus or Gunther win, and was he overpushed early, is he better as a face or heel, is he pushed at a good level now, what are his best feuds, and could have been a good fit as an NWA Challenger in the 1970s or a Hulk Hogan challenger in the 1980s?
