FREE PODCAST 9/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Final Clash at the Castle build, pros and cons of Drew beating Reigns, Ronda’s character, live callers, more (136 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers. They start by discussing the build of Drew McIntyre as a challenge for Roman Reigns and some pros and cons to having McIntyre win at the Clash. They discuss various topics with callers including how Ronda Rousey came across this week and what’s next for her and Shayna Baszler, Karrion Kross’s improvement already, the latest with Sami Zayn and the Usos, and more. They close with a roundtable segment with Javier Machado from PWTorch.

