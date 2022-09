SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: The final show before All Out is here. Was it what AEW needed to sell people on the fence to buy the show? Or did it spend too much time on matches that have been forgotten or poorly built? Tyler Sage discusses these questions, and also gives a full fifteen match preview for All Out.

