VIP AUDIO 9/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Wade Keller Hotline (08-26-2004): Austin shows up backstage at WWE as refreshed version of himself after media barrage over personal life, Heidenreich backstage tantrum report, Hardy, Finlay, Rock (28 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Aug. 26, 2004 Wade Keller Hotline featuring details on Steve Austin’s meeting with Vince McMahon and how he came across to everyone backstage as a newly reinvigorated and clean-living version of himself, Heidenreich backstage tantrum report, Jeff Hardy’s lack of promo skills, why Rock isn’t hyped ahead of time when he appears on Raw, Brock Lesnar resigns himself to not making Vikings, Finlay’s move to Smackdown from Raw, Rene Dupree’s heat, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

