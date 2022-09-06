9/6 NXT 2.0 REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on Lee vs. McDonagh, Frazer vs. Axiom, Perez vs. Satomura, Ricochet vs. Williams, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT 2.0 TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 6, 2022

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a video recap of Worlds Collide from Sunday afternoon into the early evening (late morning to early afternoon for me). Carmelo Hayes, Pretty Deadly, Mandy Rose, and Bron Breakker won their respective championship matches, the latter three unifying the NXT and NXT UK titles.

TYLER BATE IN-RING PROMO

They showed crowd shots as Vic Joseph welcomed viewers for the “global fallout” of Worlds Collide. Tyler Bate’s music hit to a loud pop, still coming out looking like an extra from A Knight’s Tale. Joseph and Wade Barrett put over his effort in the match against Breakker. He took a mic and said he wanted to thank the fans from the bottom of his heart. The fans responded in kind with a “Thank you Tyler” chant. He thanked anyone who watched, live or at home, those who supported UK, and Breakker. He said Breakker proved he is Breakker by name and nature. Bate added, after a pause where he said they created magic, that he’s grateful to have shared that magic with the people. He said his name will forever remain in the history books as the first and last NXT UK Champion and he hopes he represented UK to the very best of his abilities.

Gallus’ music hit as Joe Coffey immediately berated Bate. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang said Bate should be apologizing to everyone back home because he let them down, and the whole locker room down. Mark said he let the whole UK down. Joe asked whatever happened to the big strong boy. Bate admitted the outcome wasn’t what he hoped, but then said they didn’t keep their end of the bargain, either. He said he thought it was Gallus boys on top. Joe entered the ring, calling him “son,” and said to look around: there’s three of them and one of him. Bate beat Coffey to the punch, but Gallus jumped him and they took out security. They beat on him until Breakker’s music and he ran down, taking out Wolfgang outside and then the Coffeys in the ring. Bate hit Bop-and-Bang to Joe to send them out. Tag match coming, six-man maybe? Breakker took a mic and said worlds unify tonight as he said he would stand with Bate as they’re going to kick Gallus’ ass. Security led Gallus to the back.

-They showed Pretty Deadly with both sets of titles, asking which one’s best and it’s like choosing between Brad Pitt and Chris Hemsworth. They went over their accolades, then Elton Prince asked if they’re the greatest tag team of all time. They did their shtick as Lash Legend appeared in an amazing sarcophagus dress or something. She said that some of the boys (I think) were criticizing them, then they complained, then asked Legend to hold the UK version of the titles (I didn’t hear who as I got lost in the design on her dress). They took the others and angrily walked away.

-Toxic Attraction’s music hit, this time in an ensemble of black and yellow. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Can we just have one promo to start the show that isn’t interrupted? Bate was doing well, the fans were receiving his promo well, and then Gallus came down only to have their main point thrown right back at them. It did not make Gallus look good. I feel like Bate might actually be the one to dethrone Breakker now that the unification is over. Usually, tag teams like this tend to lead to a rivalry or at least a one-off match. This could be the way to build the rivalry without actually having Bate defeat others in singles action, protecting them. Breakker’s bit of the promo was short, but it was choppy. Still, he showed that fire that helps to cover a lot of the promo deficiencies.)

-They returned with a digital exclusive where Roxanne Perez gave her respect to Meiko Satomura, who told the off-camera interviewer she was disappointed. Cora Jade approached her and challenged her, but Satomura said she couldn’t accept. Jade said she knows The Final Boss is scared, but Satomura said she already has a match against a very respectable Perez. Jade’s acting here was very, very bad until the very end in her reaction to Satomura walking off.

-They hit the ring and showed a Mandy Rose as Shawn Michaels with the titles photo from poolside. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. entered next. I couldn’t tell if the boos were legit or piped into the arena. They showed how TA’s interference led to the other team’s loss on Sunday.

(1) TOXIC ATTRACTION (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) vs. DOUDROP & NIKKI A.S.H. – Tag team match

A.S.H. and Dolin began the match with A.S.H. rushing her foe. Doudrop tagged in and hit a falling elbow for a two-count. A.S.H. tagged in and hit a rolling neckbreaker to a seated Dolin for a two-count, but Dolin forced A.S.H. into their corner and Jayne tagged in, rolling up A.S.H. for a two-count and then flooring her with a boot. A.S.H. fought back, gaining control with a bulldog and a two-count. A.S.H. had a sub in and turned it into a neckbreaker. She climbed to the top of a neutral corner close to the announce table, but was shoved off and to the outside. Jayne followed, hitting a rolling senton from the apron to a standing A.S.H. Doudrop came over to tell off Jayne, but was hit with a big PK from Dolin from the apron. [c]

Dolin had A.S.H. in a modified seated Americana, then rammed her into their corner and tagged in Jayne. They hit a corner double team that ended with a bronco buster and a corner cannonball for a two-count. Jayne had A.S.H. in a front face lock…for a long time, like, maybe a minute, then a side headlock as the tag match setup in the opening segment was made official with a graphic. Jayne then hit a neckbreaker to floor her opponent, but missed a running senton. Jayne tagged in Dolin as Doudrop tagged in. She ate a superkick, then took it to Dolin. She then slammed Jayne onto Dolin and hit a running senton onto both women for a two-count on Dolin.

Doudrop set for another corner cannonball and hit, then went for a Vader bomb and hit, but Jayne broke up the pin. A.S.H. came in, but Jayne threw her out. A.S.H. then trapped Jayne in the apron cover and pounded away. Dolin was caught by Doudrop, who hit her Michinoku Driver then a running splash to a seated Dolin for the victory. Doudrop’s nose was bloodied, maybe from a Jayne kick.

WINNER: Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. at 10:45 (running splash)

-They showed a vignette of Apollo Crews walking into a marina or something with a journal, discussing Grayson Waller as he wrote and then narrated the video. He brought up the eye pokes from last week, the second of which I missed as I was typing, and said Waller tried to blind him. He said it’s not a clear picture as the camera zoomed in on his left eye and shoed blurry images. Crews then turned with a blood red right eye and directed a challenge at Waller.

-J.D. McDonagh’s music hit for his match with Wes Lee. Lee entered next in a Connor’s Cure shirt.

(2) J.D. McDONAGH vs. WES LEE – Singles match

This should be a great TV match. Lee and McDonagh, the latter of whom is slightly taller, squared off as McDonagh took a side headlock, then a side headlock takedown. Lee responded with a chop and then a cartwheel into a backflip counter, leaning against the ropes to taunt his opponent. However, McDonagh hit the apron and used Lee’s twists to bring him down to the mat to regain the advantage. Barrett discussed Lee’s trying year as Lee hit an inverted monkey flip and a dropkick to send McDonagh outside. Lee set for a tope and hit a tope con hilo, landing on his feet. [c]