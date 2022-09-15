FREE PODCAST 9/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: Two on-site correspondents, Mox vs. Guevara, Jericho vs. Danielson, MJF, live callers, emails (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tyler Sage from PWTorch.com and the PWTorch YouTube Channel to review AEW Dynamite with live callers, emails, and two on-site correspondents from Albany, N.Y. They opened with analysis of the two AEW Title semi-final matches. They also discussed the MJF promo and his attempt to turn the crowd against him, the Stokely Hathaway promo attempting to establish The Firm faction, and more. They also talked some C.M. Punk and whether his absence is good for AEW moving forward. Two on-site correspondents talked about crowd reactions, attendance, off-air happenings, and how the crowd reacted to Tony Khan when he came out.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO