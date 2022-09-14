SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The AEW World Championship Tournament finals are set for next week’s Dynamite. Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will collide for the vacant world title during next week’s special AEW Grand Slam 2 event at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In the main event on this week’s episode of Dynamite, Bryan Danielson defeated Chris Jericho in the semifinals. Danielson forced Jericho to submit and not only advanced in the tournament, but got a win back over Jericho after taking a loss at All Out.

In the show’s opening contest, Jon Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara with a Paradigm Shift to secure the pinfall victory to advance in the tournament. Moxley lost the AEW World Championship to CM Punk at All Out. Punk vacated the title due to injury and being involved in a backstage brawl with The Elite at All Out.

The company announced other matches for Grand Slam next week as well including The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in our Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, a fatal four-way for the Interim Women’s World Championship between Toni Storm, Athena, Britt Baker, and Serena Deeb, and Pac vs. Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Championship.

