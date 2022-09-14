9/14 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy vs. Jay Lethal, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 14, 2022

ALBANY, NY AT MVP ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Taz and Excalibur

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. SAMMY GUEVARA

Jon Moxley came to the ring first, Sammy came out second and without Tay Melo. Which the announce team hit really hard as the bell rang. Sammy Guevara rolled out of the ring and paced on the outside, he entered and tried a collar and elbow tie-up. Jon Moxley was in control as the two men were on the mat. Sammy was able to get some offense in, while Moxley was seated in the corner. Moxley stood and flipped Sammy with a lariat.

The two opponents traded chops and slaps, until Moxley rolled and Sammy connected with two dives to the floor, with Moxley in the intermediate position. Sammy smashed Moxley’s head on the stairs as the first commercial break started. [c]

When full screen returned Sammy tried for a pile driver on the apron, Moxley countered and sent Sammy, face first, to the apron. Moxley rolled into the ring and tried to win via count-out, Sammy beat the count, but then Moxley attacked. Guevara was seated on the top rope, here Moxley bit the head of Sammy and hit a butterfly suplex for a two count. Sammy was in an arm bar, Guevara countered that into a Boston Crab.

Moxley worked out of the hold, but Sammy hit a cutter off of the top rope for a near fall on Moxley. Sammy set up the GTH, Moxley rolled out and locked in the Bulldog hold. Moxley then tried a lariat, but Sammy hit a Spanish Fly. Sammy was slow to get up and he went to the top, but Moxley hit an avalanche German Suplex. The ten count started and Tay Melo and Anna Jay walked down. Anna distracted the ref and Tay hit a low blow. Sammy hit a roll up for a near fall, he then tried a senton, but Moxley rolled away.

Moxley then tried a seatbelt pin, but Sammy kicked out. The two men then traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Sammy set up GTH again, but Moxley counted with a Death Rider and won via pinfall. [c]

WINNER: Jon Moxley

(Sage’s Analysis: A great opener, Moxley continues to be on another level. He brought out a rather logical match out of Guevara and is proving his “Ace,” status claim week-by-week.)