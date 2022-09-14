9/14 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Moxley vs. Guevara and Danielson vs. Jericho in semi-finals of AEW Title Tournament

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

SEPTEMBER 14, 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. AT MVP ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



[HOUR ONE]

-Excalibur introduced the show as pyro blasted on the stage.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. SAMMY GUEVARA – AEW World Title Tournament semi-finals

Excalibur said they’ll know by the end of the night who will be in the finals next week at Grand Slam in New York. Schiavone said Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho is coming up later. Taz said this match will be a clash of styles.