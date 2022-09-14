SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson says that championship matches are his favorite type of matches, but not for the reason you may think.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Danielson talked about the world championship tournament he’s a part of, the significance of the championship, and also gave his insight on the situation between The Elite, Tony Khan, and CM Punk at All Out.

“For me, it’s not about being the top guy,” said Danielson of winning the world championship. “I don’t care about that. And it’s not about leading the locker room. You can be a leader without the title. I like the feeling of big championship matches. Championship matches are my favorite kind of matches to wrestle. It’s a different feeling from anything else.”

“I tend to focus on what I can control and focus on the opportunities that present themselves whenever there is any type of disruption—whether it is something like this or even something, for example, like the pandemic,” Danielson said. “Wrestling in front of nobody was a real opportunity to hone my craft. It became what William Regal likes to call ‘close-up magic.’ We didn’t have the crowd or anything like that, and I learned so much about myself and what worked from a wrestling standpoint. It was no longer theater. It became cinema. There were things you could do there that you couldn’t do in front of a live crowd. It was a lot of fun mentally to try to figure that out.”

Bryan Danielson will face Chris Jericho in the semifinals of the AEW World Championship Tournament on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Danielson lost to Jericho at All Out. The winner will go on to face either Jon Moxley or Sammy Guevara at AEW Grand Slam for the vacant world championship.

CM Punk vacated the title after winning it at All Out due to injury and because of his role with the brawl backstage.

CATCH-UP: Adam Page praises Dark Order, says he owes part of his career to them