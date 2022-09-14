SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

“Hangman” Adam Page says that he owes a lot of his career to the members of the Dark Order. In a lengthy post on social media, Page talked about the road he’s travelled with Dark Order, their importance to him, and how they stack up comparatively to The Elite.

“After you get famous, you stop growing. You don’t have to, Page wrote on Instagram. “After being an even small part of a movement with the Elite and our subsequent falling out I was a afraid of stagnation. I was happy, fulfilled, and getting a good paycheck; but without anyone to push me further. During Brodie’s illness I was scared to move forward with these guys (Dark Order), but we all still felt it was the right thing to do.

“I could never say enough about all of the Dark Order. John’s jokes effortlessly turn a bad day into a hilarious one. Alex is my dad friend; our sons were born five days apart and it’s been so grounding to have someone on the same ride as me. Uno self-deprecates in a way I can relate to, only wishing he saw in himself what I see in him. Ten for working tirelessly and covering for my sorry ass at the latest possible notice. Anna for never hesitating to get in on a good dick joke and be one of the boys. Stu for never being complacent with his spot and always wanting for more. Five for overcoming having such a small penis and gaining the confidence to bet on himself in a way I have never had to. Colt for being a fountain of wisdom and saying to me the most self-affirming words I’ve ever heard.

“I owe a lot of my career to Matt, Nick, and Kenny,” Page wrote — closing up the post. “I owe as much to these guys too. Thank you for helping me continue to grow.”